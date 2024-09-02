Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,556,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,292,000 after purchasing an additional 481,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,247,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,992 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,217,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,551 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,602,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06. The company has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

