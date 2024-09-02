Squire Investment Management Company LLC Buys 1,444 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 13.0% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $22,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. 171,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,646. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

