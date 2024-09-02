Squire Investment Management Company LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Squire Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after acquiring an additional 208,969 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,000,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,019,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,898,000 after acquiring an additional 684,369 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,040,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after acquiring an additional 235,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock remained flat at $47.53 during trading hours on Friday. 295,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,328. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.