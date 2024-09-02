Squire Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.00. 986,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,969. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

