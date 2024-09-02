Squire Investment Management Company LLC Has $650,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $107.24. The company had a trading volume of 147,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,116. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.