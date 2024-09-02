Squire Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 350 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

JEPI stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,844. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $58.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

