Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.19) to GBX 1,020 ($13.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.51) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 979.67 ($12.92).

Standard Chartered stock traded down GBX 8.04 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 771.40 ($10.17). 4,367,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,879. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 796 ($10.50). The company has a market cap of £19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 732.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 711.73.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

