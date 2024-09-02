Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,634,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,943,957. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

