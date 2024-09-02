Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 12,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.50. 3,216,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.