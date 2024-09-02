Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 274 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.28. 3,464,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,257,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.