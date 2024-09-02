Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4 %

STRL opened at $119.53 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average is $111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

