Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4 %
STRL opened at $119.53 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average is $111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
Read More
