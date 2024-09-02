Stevens Capital Partners Buys 17,516 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stevens Capital Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.