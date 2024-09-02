Stevens Capital Partners Has $738,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stevens Capital Partners cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,741. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

