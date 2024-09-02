Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 174 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in ASML by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in ASML by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $16.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $903.87. 991,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $945.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $954.60.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.55%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

