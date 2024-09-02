Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $123.34. 6,371,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,005. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average is $103.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.