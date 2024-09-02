Stiles Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.32. 418,013 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

