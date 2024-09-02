Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.25. 2,063,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,774. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $203.62.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

