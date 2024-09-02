Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,559,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,781,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $23.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $819.43. 1,079,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,996. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $803.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $748.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

