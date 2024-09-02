Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $2.43 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $221,817,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after buying an additional 202,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,295,000 after buying an additional 152,254 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 148.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 253,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,871,000 after acquiring an additional 151,546 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

STLD stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

