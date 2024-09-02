Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $639,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.69. 2,218,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.22. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

