Stiles Financial Services Inc Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,407. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

