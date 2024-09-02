Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 378 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 23.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,823. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.