StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
USAT opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
