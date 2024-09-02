StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

