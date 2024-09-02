StockNews.com Downgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HONE stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $586.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

