StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

NYSE TRT opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $24.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.