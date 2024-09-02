StockNews.com Lowers TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

