Stratis Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $40,781.46 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.21 or 0.04320714 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00037885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002012 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.