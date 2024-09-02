Strong Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00002976 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $240,628.69 and $16,216.08 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Token Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.

