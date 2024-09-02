Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Boosted by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 4.9% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.84.

Stryker stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.57. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

