Sui One Day Volume Hits $201.25 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Sui coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001329 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and $201.25 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sui alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,679,963,749.6338882 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.76250369 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $162,499,940.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.