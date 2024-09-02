Summit Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 137,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,410,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,731,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $82.74. 4,189,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3011 dividend. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

