Summit Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,301. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

