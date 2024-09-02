SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.