Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Raised by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $171.70 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

