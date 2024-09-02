Tarun Gupta Buys 654,094 Shares of Stockland (ASX:SGP) Stock

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Free Report) insider Tarun Gupta bought 654,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.01 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,277,010.94 ($2,214,196.58).

Stockland Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Stockland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Stockland’s previous Final dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Stockland’s dividend payout ratio is 253.85%.

About Stockland

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia's largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

