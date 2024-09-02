TD Cowen Increases Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $26.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSCO. Barclays boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $23.46 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

