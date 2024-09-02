TD Cowen Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $395.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $500.00 to $395.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $436.83.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $352.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,869,000 after acquiring an additional 84,101 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

