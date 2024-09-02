Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $471.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

TDY stock opened at $432.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.23. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 286,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 147.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 706.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

