Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,460 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. 13,755,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,371,491. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

