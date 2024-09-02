Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 154.8% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 120,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 72,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $183.49. 2,328,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,009. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.54. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

