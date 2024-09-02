Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after buying an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,489 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,805,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after acquiring an additional 161,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $133,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $3,537,792.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 891,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $3,537,792.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,693 shares of company stock valued at $25,067,629 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

