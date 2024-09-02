Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,369.8% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 221,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,889,000 after purchasing an additional 206,803 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 67,713 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,569. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

