Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 12,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.50. 2,058,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,052. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

