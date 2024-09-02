Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,517. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

