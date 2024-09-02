Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $236,847.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,150.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,731.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

