Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by White Wing Wealth Management

White Wing Wealth Management grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. DDFG Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $214.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $682.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.