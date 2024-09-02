Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Hudson Canyon Capital Management

Hudson Canyon Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 60.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,854,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $501,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,370,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,554,480. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.88. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $682.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.