Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 20.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 573,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,560,000 after purchasing an additional 65,912 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,861,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,430. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

