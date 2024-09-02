Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.5% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

TXN stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.34. 5,861,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.